There are often long waiting times at the Rheinfelden border crossing due to the high volume of traffic. sda

The Rheinfelden border crossing tests the patience of many commuters. Despite adjustments to the traffic routing, long traffic jams occur regularly. The authorities are planning further measures.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rheinfelden border crossing regularly causes long waiting times on the A3, especially after work.

The infrastructure is overloaded, as around 28,000 vehicles pass through the crossing every day.

Authorities are planning adjustments to traffic routing and other measures to relieve congestion and promote public transport. Show more

The Rheinfelden border crossing is increasingly becoming a real test for commuters. Traffic jams regularly form on the A3, especially at the end of the working day: at times, this extends from the A3 freeway slip road Rheinfelden-West all the way to Basel.

Increased traffic volumes are to be expected, especially on public holidays in Germany, says Thomas Rohrbach, spokesman for the Federal Roads Office (Astra) in the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. However, this is not due to customs clearance of trucks, but rather to shopping tourists or day trips by Germans in Switzerland.

But the problem does not only exist on public holidays. There are also regular traffic jams on weekdays, especially during the evening rush hour.

Customs crossing designed for significantly lower volumes

"It's really annoying when I just want to get home after a long day at work," says a commuter who works in Basel and lives in Rheinfelden in Germany. "It usually takes me half an hour to get to work, sometimes it takes longer, sometimes shorter. But when I have to sit in the car for over an hour after work and barely make any progress, it really stresses me out."

Simon Erny, head of the media office of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG), explains to the newspaper that the customs crossing was originally designed for a much lower volume of traffic: "The customs crossing was designed for around 600 trucks per day and around 3.5 million cars per year, but the volume of traffic is now many times higher," says Erny.

According to Astra, around 28,000 cars - including around 2,200 trucks - use the highway feeder road towards Germany every day.

"On average, more people use the Rheinfelden customs crossing every day than the Gotthard tunnel"

"On average, more people use the Rheinfelden customs crossing every day than the Gotthard Tunnel," says Rohrbach. The Rheinfelden border crossing was built almost 20 years ago to relieve congestion in the town of Rheinfelden.

Bypassing the traffic jam is therefore not an option, explains Rohrbach. "Because this only leads to congestion and overloading on the side roads." To improve the situation, the traffic routing at the Rheinfelden-West junction was adapted a year ago. The emergency lane was widened and can be opened up as an additional lane if necessary.

For the future, Astra is planning to redesign the Rheinfelden-West junction, with the public launch scheduled for 2025. In addition, the canton intends to use various measures to ease congestion on the cantonal roads and make the use of public transport more attractive for commuters, as Simone Britschgi from the Aargau Department of Construction, Transport and the Environment explains.