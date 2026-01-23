Activists for the Food Initiative submit the signatures to the Federal Chancellery. The Federal Council urges voters to vote “No” on September 27. (File photo)
Keystone
The food initiative aims to shift Swiss food production toward plant-based products and increase the level of self-sufficiency. Agriculture Minister Guy Parmelin explains why the government is recommending a “no” vote on September 27.
The initiative “For Food Security—Through Strengthening Sustainable Domestic Production, More Plant-Based Foods, and Clean Drinking Water (Food Security Initiative)” calls for a higher level of self-sufficiency. This is to be achieved through increased cultivation of plant-based foods.
The production of animal-based foods—such as meat and eggs—is of great importance in Switzerland, the Federal Council writes in its commentary on the bill. Much of Switzerland’s agricultural land is not suitable for crop cultivation but can only be used as pasture.
The Federal Council points out that, if the referendum passes, agriculture and the food sector would have to be restructured within ten years. This would shift the negative environmental impacts abroad.