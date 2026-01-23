The food initiative aims to shift Swiss food production toward plant-based products and increase the level of self-sufficiency. Agriculture Minister Guy Parmelin explains why the government is recommending a “no” vote on September 27.

Activists for the Food Initiative submit the signatures to the Federal Chancellery. The Federal Council urges voters to vote “No” on September 27. (File photo)

Food Initiative to Be Put to a Vote More plant-based foods? Here's why the Federal Council is rejecting the initiative

Here's what it's all about The Federal Council and Parliament have rejected the food initiative, which will be put to a vote on September 27.

The initiative calls for a higher level of self-sufficiency and increased cultivation of plant-based foods. D

The state government warns against a fundamental restructuring of agriculture and the shifting of environmental burdens abroad. Summary created with

The initiative “For Food Security—Through Strengthening Sustainable Domestic Production, More Plant-Based Foods, and Clean Drinking Water (Food Security Initiative)” calls for a higher level of self-sufficiency. This is to be achieved through increased cultivation of plant-based foods.

The production of animal-based foods—such as meat and eggs—is of great importance in Switzerland, the Federal Council writes in its commentary on the bill. Much of Switzerland’s agricultural land is not suitable for crop cultivation but can only be used as pasture.

The Federal Council points out that, if the referendum passes, agriculture and the food sector would have to be restructured within ten years. This would shift the negative environmental impacts abroad.