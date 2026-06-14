In the canton of Neuchâtel, a constitutional amendment regarding the rights of older people will be put to a vote. Symbolbild: Fabian Sommer/dpa

On June 14, in addition to the two national proposals, several other issues will be put to a vote in a total of 16 cantons. blue News provides an overview.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On June 14, voters in 16 cantons will decide on numerous proposals, including issues related to transportation, education, energy, taxes, and social welfare.

Particularly large projects concern, for example, Aargau (the “Veras” transportation project), Basel-Landschaft (energy and infrastructure issues), as well as Zurich and Bern (housing, museums, and premium initiatives).

In addition to infrastructure, social issues such as minimum wages, childcare, dental insurance, and parliamentary rights are also at the center of the votes. Show more

Aargau

On June 14, voters in Aargau will decide on two cantonal proposals: the major “Transport Infrastructure Development in the Suhr Region” (Veras) project and the popular initiative “Ensuring Quality in Education – Now.”

With a cost of around 384 million Swiss francs, Veras is the largest transportation project in the canton’s history. The project aims to relieve traffic congestion in the Suhr, Aarau, and Wynental regions, improve connections to the A1 highway, and better integrate various modes of transportation—from cars to pedestrian traffic. The project is supported by the SVP, FDP, and the Center Party, while the Greens oppose it and the SP has decided to give its members a free vote.

Supporters see Veras as a long-term mobility solution for the region and emphasize the broad coordination with municipalities and regions. Opponents, however, criticize the high costs and doubt that village centers will actually see reduced traffic. In their view, the project could further encourage car traffic.

One of the key elements of the Veras project is the new SBB overpass at Bernstrasse Ost in Suhr. (Visualization) Keystone

Also up for a vote is the popular initiative “Ensuring Quality Education – Now” from the former Aargau Teachers’ Association. It calls for the cantonal constitution to enshrine the right to high-quality education as well as sufficient numbers of qualified teachers and school administrators.

The government and parliament generally support the goals but reject the initiative. They argue that the relevant requirements are already enshrined in current law and that a constitutional amendment would incur additional costs. Supporters from the SP, the Greens, and parts of the center, however, see this as an important signal for public schools and a safeguard against future budget cuts in the education sector.

Basel-Landschaft

The canton of Basel-Landschaft will vote on three proposals on June 14. The issues at stake are a de facto ban on fossil fuel heating systems, the redesign of the Birsfelden thoroughfare, and a constitutional amendment regarding relations with Europe.

The vote on heating systems was preceded by a protracted energy policy dispute that was taken all the way to the Federal Supreme Court. In short, the issue is whether heating systems powered by fossil fuels may still be installed in the canton in the future.

Since October 2024, this has been prohibited for new buildings with few exceptions, and since January 2026, it has also applied to existing buildings when replacing a heating system that is more than 15 years old. This was decided by the cantonal parliament and implemented by the government.

With the initiative “Energy Policy Only with the People,” the SVP and FDP now want the public to decide on the issue. The initiative demands that energy legislation be rolled back to the July 2017 version and enshrined in the Energy Act rather than in a decree.

Through-traffic in Birsfelden

As part of a necessary renovation, the town thoroughfare in the Basel-Landschaft municipality of Birsfelden is to be redesigned. The cantonal parliament approved the project by a vote of 68 to 7, with two abstentions, and authorized a loan of approximately 77.8 million Swiss francs. Of this amount, the federal government is to cover around 6.7 million Swiss francs and the municipality around 940,000 Swiss francs.

Birsfelden BL has recently made headlines on a regular basis due to an automatic traffic control system (ADK). Keystone

In response, the Birsfelden Through-Traffic Interest Group has filed a referendum. The group fears that the redesign will lead to more traffic congestion. It also criticizes the fact that there will be no continuous separate tram track and that, in its view, conditions for cyclists and pedestrians will deteriorate. It still wants to stop the project.

Together in Europe

The “Zämme in Europa” initiative aims to enshrine in the cantonal constitution that the canton is committed to “good and stable relations between Switzerland and the European Union and neighboring countries.”

While the government has spoken out against the initiative, the cantonal parliament voted 46 to 32, with three abstentions, to approve it. In the canton of Basel-Stadt, an identical initiative was approved by 64.5 percent of voters in September 2025.

Basel-Stadt

Voters in Basel-Stadt will decide on four cantonal measures on June 14. The most controversial among the parties is the one regarding direct tax deductions from wages.

The proposal calls for a flat-rate tax deduction of 10 percent in Basel and 5 percent in the municipalities of Riehen and Bettingen. Companies with more than 50 employees would be required to automatically withhold this deduction from wages. Smaller firms could do so voluntarily.

The left-wing parties argue that direct deductions could prevent tax arrears. Conservative and GLP parties, on the other hand, fear that this would merely shift the debt burden and increase bureaucratic red tape.

Referendum against the Cross-City Line

Voters will also decide whether the canton should proceed with the cross-city rail link between the SBB station and the Badischer Bahnhof—a scaled-down version of the now-rejected Herzstück project.

Specifically, the issue concerns an expenditure of 3.6 million francs related to the rail hub. The funds are earmarked, among other things, for the canton’s lobbying efforts in Bern regarding the rail hub expansion, as well as for planning additional projects such as a second station square near the market hall.

Basel to Decide on How to Handle Its Pigeons

Also up for a vote are the city pigeon initiative and the counterproposal. Politicians of various stripes, as well as animal welfare organizations, support the popular initiative “New City Pigeon Concept for the Canton of Basel-Stadt.”

This initiative aims to reduce the number of pigeons from an estimated 8,000 today to between 3,000 and 4,000. It calls for supervised pigeon lofts throughout the city, species-appropriate feeding, the removal of eggs for birth control, and veterinary care for sick animals.

Restoration of a Rhine Island

Another proposal is the popular initiative launched by a private citizen, “For the Restoration and Reforestation of the Former Klybeck Island.” It calls for the area of this former Rhine island near the harbor to be turned into a green space. After the removal of contaminated sites, the filled-in Old Rhine is to be exposed, thereby restoring the island and reforesting it.

Bern

The Kunstmuseum Bern is to be renovated and receive a new extension. The canton would have to cover a significant portion of the costs—and that is controversial. On June 14, voters will have their say.

The project planning loan of 15.7 million francs is up for a vote because politicians from the SVP, EDU, and GLP successfully launched a referendum. “Art, yes—but not at any price” is their slogan. Supporters have adopted the motto “No Hodler without a building” for their campaign.

It is undisputed that the so-called Stettler building from 1879 and the 1983 extension have serious defects. The building services are outdated, the roofs and facades are showing their age, and the artworks are at risk of damage. Without renovation, maintenance costs could skyrocket.

In the foreground, the freestanding replacement building and the upgraded Hodlerstrasse; behind them, the renovated Stettlerbau: this is what the Kunstmuseum Bern is set to look like in the future. (Visualization) Keystone

The “Eiger” project is intended to remedy this. The historic building is to be renovated, and the extension will make way for a new building. In addition, the neighboring building, which is currently still used by the cantonal police, is to be integrated into the museum’s operations.

The total cost is estimated at 147 million Swiss francs. Of this, private investors, the citizens of Bern, and the lottery fund are to cover approximately 66 million, with the canton contributing the remaining 81 million Swiss francs.

For opponents, this is too much. They argue that the project is oversized and warn of a “bottomless pit.” They fear that any additional costs will likely fall back on the canton after all. They also find it troubling that the city of Bern benefits from the art museum but contributes nothing to the renovation.

Supporters see things quite differently. There is no question of a bottomless pit, they say, since the parliament has capped the canton’s contribution at 81 million francs. The Kunstmuseum bears the construction risk.

Geneva

Regarding store opening hours in Geneva, the issue is whether shops will be allowed to open on two Sundays per year in addition to December 31—without the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) requirement. The center-right parties want to remove this requirement to strengthen the retail sector in competition with online shopping and shopping tourism. Unions warn of worsening working conditions and a rollback of worker protections.

The current regulation is based on a 2016 referendum that generally permitted Sunday openings, but only subject to a collective bargaining agreement. Since no such agreement has been reached since 2017, implementation has remained blocked. A 2025 Federal Supreme Court ruling also called into question the legal basis for this condition.

Will people in Geneva be able to shop more on Sundays again in the future? Voters will decide on June 14. Keystone

The second proposal concerns the ban on visible religious symbols in cantonal and municipal parliaments. A corresponding regulation was introduced in 2019 as part of the Secularism Act, but was later overturned by the courts. The courts argued that elected representatives embody society in all its diversity, and therefore a ban could violate fundamental rights.

At the end of 2025, the Grand Council decided to reintroduce the ban at the constitutional level, triggering a mandatory referendum. Supporters (SVP, FDP, Center, MCG) cite institutional neutrality, while opponents view it as a disproportionate infringement on fundamental rights and point to the absence of practical problems.

Lucerne

The Lucerne Cantonal Court is to be relocated. To this end, the canton plans to purchase the building vacated by the compensation fund for 18.5 million francs. Voters will decide on the purchase on June 14.

For years, the canton of Lucerne has been searching for a new location for the Cantonal Court. It is currently housed on Hirschengraben in a roughly 125-year-old building not far from other cantonal buildings and no longer offers enough space.

Because the Compensation Office is moving into a new Social Insurance Center building in Kriens, Lucerne, its current location near the Swiss Museum of Transport will become vacant. This would allow the Cantonal Court to remain in the city, albeit no longer in the city center.

The Lucerne Cantonal Court on Hirschengraben could soon move into a new building. Keystone/Urs Flüeler

The purchase was uncontested in the cantonal council and was approved unanimously. However, there was criticism of the price for acquiring the 3,000-square-meter developed property. It was said to be too high for use as a courthouse. There was also talk of clumsy negotiations.

According to current estimates, converting the office building into a courthouse is expected to cost an additional 27 million francs. The plan is not only to renovate the building but also to add another story. If voters approve the purchase, a construction project is to be developed by 2030.

Neuchâtel

In Neuchâtel, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment regarding the rights of older people. This amendment aims to establish that the canton and municipalities must promote the participation, autonomy, quality of life, and respect for the dignity of senior citizens.

The proposal comes from left-wing parties (the Greens/Labor Party and the SP) and was approved by the cantonal parliament by a vote of 58 to 38. The SVP, parts of the FDP and the Center, the GLP, and some Social Democrats oppose it, as does the State Council.

Opponents view the provision as purely symbolic, since existing fundamental rights already cover all age groups. The FDP was also divided but narrowly voted against the proposal. The SVP points to existing legal frameworks and opposes additional constitutional articles.

The left in Neuchâtel is pushing for a constitutional amendment regarding the rights of older people. Symbolbild: dpa

Supporters argue that the article would close a gap and increase the visibility of older people. Furthermore, it could help better align political measures with an aging society and counteract age discrimination.

The State Council criticizes in particular the unclear definition of the term “older people” and warns of interpretation problems.

Nidwalden

On June 14, Nidwalden voters will decide how much income tax should be reduced. A referendum committee led by the Greens felt that the tax law revision passed by the cantonal parliament went too far.

Now Nidwalden has the choice between the cantonal council’s decision, a counterproposal, or the status quo. The cantonal parliament set the tax rate applicable to the highest incomes starting at 143,000 francs at 2.59 percent. The counterproposal calls for 2.70 percent. Today, the rate stands at 2.75 percent, one of the lowest rates in Switzerland according to the voting materials.

Income tax in tax-friendly Nidwalden is likely to fall further—by how much will be decided by the voters. Symbolbild: Keystone

If the cantonal council’s proposal is approved, the canton expects a shortfall in income tax revenue of around 4.2 million francs. That is about 1.3 million francs more than the counterproposal would result in. The municipalities would also have to accept lower revenues: with the steeper cut, 2.9 million francs less is expected to flow into the coffers; with the more moderate option, the figure is around 2.0 million francs.

In addition, voters will decide on a loan for the construction of a new triple-purpose sports hall at the St. Fidelis Cantonal Secondary School in Stans. The loan amounts to 26 million francs. The government and the cantonal council are recommending approval.

Schaffhausen

In Schaffhausen, a million-franc loan for the expansion of the Schweizersbild indoor sports center and a partial revision of the cantonal constitution will be put to a vote. Both proposals enjoy broad political support and were unanimously approved by the cantonal council.

The high-profile project in Schweizersbild calls for a massive expansion of the existing BBC Arena. With a cantonal contribution of six million francs, the largest indoor sports center in Switzerland is to be built there. The total cost of this major project amounts to approximately 40.2 million francs, with the city of Schaffhausen also contributing 6 million.

Plans include two new triple-purpose gymnasiums, a national training center for table tennis, and an underground sprint track for track and field. In addition, the number of guest rooms for athletes is to be doubled to 64. The project is billed as a “hall for everyone” and is intended to benefit not only elite sports but, above all, recreational, youth, and school sports.

The BBC Arena is, among other things, the home of the Kadetten Schaffhausen. Keystone

Modernization of Financial Powers

The second proposal concerns financial powers under the cantonal constitution. It aims to raise the spending limits for the government and parliament. Under the new proposal, the cantonal government would be able to decide on one-time expenditures of up to 200,000 francs. The cantonal parliament’s authority would increase from 1 million to 1.5 million francs.

Despite these increases, the public’s right to participate remains intact, as the thresholds for mandatory referendums remain unchanged. One change concerns the canton’s strategic investments: If shares worth more than 10 million francs are to be sold and the canton’s stake thereby falls below 51 percent, the public must decide in the future.

Schwyz

Through a popular initiative, the SP in the canton of Schwyz aims to increase funding for premium subsidies and thereby ease the burden on the middle class. Voters in Schwyz will decide on the initiative on June 14.

The popular initiative “Strengthen Purchasing Power – Premium Subsidies for the Middle Class Too” calls for the Canton of Schwyz to raise premium subsidies to at least the average per-capita contribution of all cantons, so that parts of the middle class would also benefit. The SP submitted its initiative in the summer of 2024.

As of the end of 2025, the canton of Schwyz will have equity capital of 950 million francs. Furthermore, according to the cantonal SP, it ranks among the lowest in Switzerland in terms of premium reduction contributions.

Specifically, the party is calling for a 17 million franc increase in funding for premium reductions. The initiative committee argues that the costs of housing, energy, and food have risen sharply in recent years, and the population needs relief.

A vote on the premium relief initiative is taking place in the canton of Schwyz. (Symbolic image) Keystone

The popular initiative failed to secure a majority in the cantonal parliament. It was rejected by a vote of 80 to 15. The government and the conservative majority in the council cited federal policy, among other reasons. The Federal Parliament has adopted a counterproposal to the federal Premium Relief Initiative, which took effect at the beginning of the year. This also requires the Canton of Schwyz to review and adjust its premium reduction system.

According to the government, the canton can expect additional annual funding in the tens of millions due to the new requirements.

Solothurn

New mothers should be able to have themselves represented in the Solothurn Cantonal Council in the future. Parliament decided this at the end of 2025. On June 14, voters will have the final say.

The proposal stipulates that elected female parliamentarians may temporarily transfer their council duties to a substitute for a period of three to twelve months. The substitution can begin before the birth and continue during maternity leave. The next person on the electoral list would take over, having the same rights and duties as the elected council member during this time.

Should female parliamentarians be able to have themselves represented in the council while on maternity leave? The voters of Solothurn will decide on this on June 14. Symbolbild: Keystone

The amendment aims to improve the balance between family life and political engagement. Supporters from the Center Party, GLP, Greens, and SP see this as an important step toward gender equality and better representation of women in politics. Similar regulations already exist in the Aargau Grand Council and the Bern City Council.

To introduce the proxy system, both the cantonal constitution and the Cantonal Council Act must be amended. Both proposals will therefore be put to a public vote. The FDP and SVP oppose the changes. They argue that a proxy for just a few months does not make sense and constitutes a special provision that applies only to maternity leave.

St. Gallen

Voters in the canton of St. Gallen will decide on June 14 on the structure of after-school child care. The plan is to standardize subsidy contributions. The EDU and SVP opposed this with a council referendum.

The voters of St. Gallen have already voted once on funding for family and after-school childcare: In November 2023, they approved a doubling of the canton’s contributions to 10 million francs with 63 percent of the vote in favor.

The voting materials at that time announced a further development of the distribution system. This is now being implemented. The aim of the proposal, which will be voted on June 14, is to standardize the subsidies.

In the St. Gallen Cantonal Council, the EDU and SVP have launched a council referendum against the proposal. Keystone

Regardless of where they live, parents and single parents throughout the canton are to receive “a uniform minimum” of benefits. Until now, regulations have varied depending on the municipality. Applications are to be processed using an IT solution that is as simple as possible.

The bill was supported in the cantonal council by the FDP, Center-EVP, and SP-Green-GLP factions. During the final vote, the sole representative of the EDU announced the council referendum and was supported in this by the SVP faction. Criticism was directed at the unequal treatment of different family models and the bureaucratic monster that the law would create.

Proponents, on the other hand, argued that it was a carefully balanced law. They contended that the previous solution was a patchwork of measures.

A council referendum requires at least 40 of the 120 votes in the cantonal council. Exactly this number was reached in the vote. Therefore, the voters of St. Gallen will now decide.

Ticino

On June 14, Ticino voters will decide on two cantonal proposals: a constitutional initiative on property tax assessments and a legislative initiative for mandatory dental insurance.

The initiative “Yes to Neutralizing the Increase in Appraised Values” demands that the revision of property valuations planned for 2035 not automatically lead to higher taxes or lower social benefits. The canton would have to simultaneously assess the impact of new appraised values on all affected laws and, if necessary, offset them. Supporters led by SVP National Council member Paolo Pamini warn of additional burdens of around 404 million francs per year, as well as 25 million francs less in subsidies. Opponents counter that the Grand Council already has the necessary authority to mitigate such consequences.

Mandatory Dental Insurance

The second proposal calls for the introduction of mandatory cantonal dental insurance. This is intended to cover the costs of basic dental care and be financed by contributions from employees, employers, and the canton. The background is that mandatory health insurance covers dental treatment only in exceptional cases, and the majority of the costs are borne by patients.

Ticino residents will vote on mandatory dental insurance. (File photo) Keystone

Proponents, including oncologist and politician Franco Cavalli and the SP, argue that many people forego or postpone necessary dental treatment for financial reasons. Opponents point out that socially disadvantaged individuals already receive support today and that similar proposals in the cantons of Vaud, Geneva, and Neuchâtel have failed at the ballot box.

Thurgau

On June 14, Thurgau voters will decide at the ballot box on granting greater financial authority to the cantonal parliament and the cantonal government. In the future, they are to be able to independently decide on expenditures twice as high as before. This requires an amendment to the cantonal constitution.

If voters approve the proposed constitutional amendment, decisions by the Grand Council on one-time expenditures of six million francs or more will be subject to a mandatory referendum. The same applies to new, annually recurring expenditures exceeding 1.2 million francs. The government would be able to spend up to 200,000 francs at once or 40,000 francs annually on its own authority.

There will also be changes regarding optional referendums on expenditures approved by the Grand Council. Until now, 2,000 eligible voters could request a referendum within three months for a one-time expenditure of one million francs or more, or for a new, annually recurring expenditure of 200,000 francs or more. The new thresholds are two million and 400,000 francs, respectively.

Vaud

The canton of Vaud could become the sixth canton to introduce a minimum wage. Voters must decide on two popular initiatives from the left and the unions, as well as on the State Council’s counterproposal.

One initiative aims to enshrine the minimum wage in the cantonal constitution, while the second regulates its concrete implementation. The minimum wage was set at 23 francs per hour in 2023 and would be 23.60 francs today after adjusting for inflation. According to 2022 figures, around 20,300 people—or five to six percent of the workforce—would benefit from it.

Supporters view this as a social policy tool to combat poverty, particularly in precarious sectors such as the restaurant industry, caregiving, cleaning, and the hairdressing trade. Women are also frequently affected. The left and labor unions are calling for broad, non-discriminatory implementation that holds social partners more accountable and aims to reduce dependence on social assistance.

In the canton of Vaud, a minimum wage enshrined in the constitution is up for a vote. Keystone

The State Council also supports a minimum wage of 23 francs, but ties it to a key condition: collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) must take precedence. This is intended to account for the social partnership and allow for flexible regulation depending on the industry.

The initiative’s sponsors reject this approach and describe the counterproposal as an “empty shell” that effectively nullifies the minimum wage. The Vaud Employers’ Association, for its part, rejects any state interference in wage policy and opposes both the initiatives and the counterproposal.

In Switzerland, minimum wages already exist in the cantons of Jura, Ticino, Basel-Stadt, Neuchâtel, and Geneva, albeit with different models.

Zurich

On June 14, Zurich voters will decide on three popular initiatives regarding housing in the canton of Zurich. The cantonal government and the cantonal council have presented counterproposals to two of the initiatives.

The Greens’ “Housing Initiative” calls for the canton and municipalities to be given a constitutional mandate to ensure a sufficient supply of housing that meets demand and to promote eco-friendly construction methods. In addition, a cantonal public-law institution is to be established to provide affordable housing and support non-profit housing developers. The public-law institution is to receive start-up capital of 500 million francs.

The Cantonal Council and the State Council have drafted a counterproposal. This also aims to ensure a sufficient and needs-based supply of housing. Furthermore, the State Council’s counterproposal calls for concrete measures within three years to create more housing and curb rent increases.

“Protecting Affordable Housing”

The Tenants’ Association’s Housing Protection Initiative aims to grant municipalities broader powers to make it more difficult or prevent evictions due to vacant properties. For instance, a permit would first have to be obtained before buildings can be demolished, converted, or renovated. This is intended to preserve affordable housing.

The Cantonal Council and the Government Council are countering this with a counterproposal. This proposal imposes requirements on landlords in all municipalities for major construction projects to avoid evictions due to vacancy as much as possible. The regulation is intended to apply only to major construction projects.

The “Housing Protection Initiative” aims to make luxury renovations of apartments in the Canton of Zurich more difficult. Symbolbild: Keystone

Finally, the Homeownership Initiative proposed by the Homeowners’ Association calls for the canton and municipalities to promote owner-occupied housing to the same extent as they promote non-profit housing construction. The cantonal government and the cantonal council also reject this initiative, as it would unduly restrict the scope of action for the canton, municipalities, and non-profit developers. Only the SVP recommends accepting the initiative.

Automatic relief on premiums

The “Stop Premium Shock” initiative originates from SVP circles. It calls for automatic relief on health insurance premiums. Accordingly, the tax deduction for insurance premiums would be adjusted every two years to reflect changes in health insurance premiums.

The issue of parliamentary representation will also be put to a vote. This would allow members of the cantonal council, for example in cases of maternity leave or illness, to be represented by a substitute. The cantonal council approved the amendment. For the law to take effect, an amendment to the cantonal constitution is also required. Voters will vote on this on June 14.

With material from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Video from the department