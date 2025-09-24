More room for maneuver for public pension funds. (symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

The National Council has voted: Public pension funds will be allowed to increase their benefits, even if their fluctuation reserves are insufficient.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Public pension funds are allowed to increase their benefits.

After the Council of States, the National Council approved a motion to this effect by 97 votes to 94.

The majority of the Social Security and Health Committee, like the Federal Council, wanted to reject the motion. Show more

Public pension funds are allowed to increase their benefits even if their fluctuation reserves are insufficient. After the Council of States, the National Council approved a corresponding motion by 97 votes to 94.

The author of the motion, Councillor of States Erich Ettlin (center/OW), argued that public pension funds, such as those of municipalities, are at a disadvantage compared to pension funds such as association or company-owned funds. The former are not allowed to increase their benefits if their reserves are incomplete, but the latter are.

Both forms of pension would not be in free competition with their limited group of insured persons. Accordingly, they would not have to attract customers with higher benefits. First and foremost, they are obliged to their affiliated companies or institutions, which are also liable.

Like the Federal Council, the majority of the Social Security and Health Committee wanted to reject the proposal. However, Samira Marti (SP/BL) noted that the Council of States had twice unanimously upheld the motion.