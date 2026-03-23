Violent crimes are on the rise in Switzerland. sda

Crime in Switzerland is falling slightly - but the trend is deceptive. While theft and fraud are on the decline, violence continues to rise. Particularly striking: more and more serious violent crimes - and many of them happen in the private sphere.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of crimes in Switzerland fell slightly in 2025, mainly due to fewer thefts.

At the same time, violence is on the rise - particularly serious offenses and homicides are increasing significantly.

A large proportion of homicides occur in the home, often involving women. Show more

The police crime statistics for 2025 show a total of 554,963 registered crimes. This means that the total number has fallen slightly compared to the previous year.

This decline is mainly due to fewer crimes against property. At the same time, another area is developing in the opposite direction: violent crime is continuing to rise.

A total of almost 50,000 violent crimes were registered, writes the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a press release on Monday. The rise in serious crimes is particularly significant, with a marked increase compared to the previous year.

The number of homicides is also above the long-term average. 55 cases were counted in 2025.

Offenses often occur in the closest environment

A large proportion of these most serious crimes do not take place in public spaces, but in private settings.

More than half of homicides occur within partnerships or families. The victims are predominantly women. This pattern is particularly evident in relationship crimes.

Classic crimes are on the decline

While violence is on the rise, there is a clear decline in other crimes.

Thefts continue to make up the largest proportion of crimes, but are declining overall. The decline in vehicle break-ins and pickpocketing is particularly marked.

Fraud and damage to property were also recorded less frequently than in the previous year.

Cybercrime remains stable at a high level

Digital crimes remain a key issue. Over 57,000 cases were recorded, with online fraud accounting for the largest share. Older people are particularly frequently affected.

A specific phenomenon is sextortion, i.e. blackmail with images or video material. This mainly affects men, and a significant proportion of victims are minors.

In 2025, the police registered a total of over 92,000 accused persons.

Swiss nationals account for the largest proportion, followed by people from the permanent foreign resident population. While the figures for Swiss nationals remain stable, other groups show slight increases in some cases.