A commission in the National Council wants to establish more specific criteria for unreasonable deportations of asylum seekers. (Featured image) Keystone

Those who are denied asylum in Switzerland but cannot be deported immediately are granted temporary admission. Parliament now wants to clarify this very regulation. However, the proposal is drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council’s Political Institutions Committee wants to define the grounds for provisional admission more precisely in law.

In the future, only war, civil war, widespread violence, or a medical emergency will be considered grounds for unreasonableness.

Aid organizations and associations warn of hardship cases, while the SVP considers the bill not strict enough. Show more

In Switzerland, refugees are granted temporary admission when a return is deemed unreasonable. The grounds for such an unenforceable removal are to be defined more precisely. The bill is facing significant resistance for various reasons.

The National Council’s Political Institutions Committee wants to definitively establish in the bill the criteria that render a deportation unreasonable. In the future, war, civil war, widespread violence, or a medical emergency will determine whether asylum seekers are granted temporary admission.

While supporters such as the Center Party argue that such a fixed list would provide greater legal clarity and save costs for the federal government and municipalities, the Federal Commission on Migration, Swiss Refugee Aid, and city and medical associations warn against the loss of case-by-case assessment.

The SVP welcomes the general direction but finds it not restrictive enough. For the party, the proposal therefore goes in the wrong direction.