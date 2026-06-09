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In the year 2025 More victim support counseling and compensation payments

SDA

9.6.2026 - 09:39

The victim support statistics provide information on the scope of victim support counseling. (archive picture)
The victim support statistics provide information on the scope of victim support counseling. (archive picture)
Keystone

Victim support centers in Switzerland provided over 55,000 consultations last year. This represents an increase of over seven percent.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2026, 09:39

09.06.2026, 10:15

Victim support centers in Switzerland provided seven percent more advice in 2025 than in the previous year. At the same time, compensation and reparations paid out increased by ten percent to CHF 7.3 million, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Of the 55,260 counseling sessions, 72 percent were taken up by female victims or relatives, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. 17 percent of those seeking help were minors at the time of the consultation. According to the FSO, just over 40 percent were Swiss nationals.

The counseling sessions most frequently concerned bodily harm or assault. A third of the discussions revolved around blackmail, coercion or threats. According to the report, 28 percent of the consultations concerned sexual offenses.

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