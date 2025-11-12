In future, women will have to attend the orientation day for the army and civil defense. The Federal Council wants to encourage more women to volunteer for service.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In future, women will have to attend the army and civil defense orientation day just like men. On Wednesday, the Federal Council opened the consultation on the necessary constitutional amendment. This will allow cantons, parties and organizations to comment on the proposal before the people and cantons vote on it later.

The mandatory orientation day for Swiss women is to be introduced from 2030. This will require amendments to the Federal Constitution and several laws. The orientation day is not considered a working day, but an official date. Employers must give their female employees time off for this, as the Federal Council writes in the explanatory report.

Only around 1200 Swiss women attend orientation day

So far, participation has been voluntary for women. Around 1200 Swiss women attend the orientation day every year. According to the Federal Council, they gain an in-depth insight into the army and civil defense - from recruitment to career opportunities.

With the new obligation, the government wants to promote equal opportunities and increase the proportion of women in the army and civil defense. According to the consultation report, the Federal Council is convinced that better information will encourage more women to volunteer for service.

The report also emphasizes security policy reasons. In view of the worsening situation in Europe, more personnel are needed in the army and civil defense. The government sees the mandatory day for women as an important step towards securing the personnel base - and at the same time making a contribution to gender equality.