The mayor of Crans-Montana VS, Nicolas Féraud, at the media conference on January 6. (archive picture) Keystone

Investigations are still ongoing following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS. Mayor Nicolas Féraud will be questioned as a defendant for the first time on Monday. This step comes late for the victims' families.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, Nicolas Féraud will be questioned for the first time as a defendant in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, which claimed 41 lives.

Victims' lawyers criticize the late questioning of the mayor and demand answers about the lack of security checks in the "Le Constellation" bar.

The investigations are intended to clarify who is responsible for the omissions, after apparently no checks were carried out for years. Show more

The mayor of Crans-Montana VS, Nicolas Féraud, will be heard by the public prosecutor's office for the first time on Monday in connection with the fire disaster on January 1. He is the eighth of a total of nine defendants to be questioned in this case.

"This hearing means that it has taken three months and ten days for the mayor to be questioned as a defendant, even though he had already admitted to serious omissions on January 6," victims' lawyer Sébastien Fanti told the Keystone-SDA news agency. "For the families, the word that comes to mind is 'finally'."

Féraud arrived at around 8.30 a.m. accompanied by his lawyer Christian Delaloye. The FDP politician was awaited by numerous journalists, photographers and camera crews. He decided to enter via one of the side entrances to the auditorium of the Energypolis campus in Sion - the venue of the hearing.

Like the other defendants, Féraud is accused of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and involuntary arson. 41 people died and 115 were injured in the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve. 38 were initially still in hospital.

No checks for six years

Five days after the tragedy, the municipality of Crans-Montana admitted through its president at a media conference that the "Le Constellation" bar had not been inspected since 2019. "We can't explain why these checks weren't carried out," Féraud explained at the time.

"My clients need answers, someone to answer their questions and take responsibility," said Romain Jordan, the Geneva-based lawyer for several victims' families. "Why were there no checks? Why was there no follow-up of the deviations identified in 2019? Why were calls for help from individual employees not taken seriously due to a lack of resources?"

In an interview with Keystone-SDA at the end of January, Féraud admitted his guilt for the first time. "I will take responsibility for what I am responsible for if I am charged," he declared at the time.

Clarification of responsibilities

It is no longer just a question of communication, but of clarifying precisely which decisions were made under which conditions and which responsibilities were exercised at municipal level and in the areas concerned - including when weighing up safety requirements, tourism development and the resources used by the municipality," said the Vaud-based lawyer for several families, Gilles-Antoine Hofstetter.

Four hearings were on the agenda last week: bar operator Jacques Moretti was not present for medical reasons.

The former person responsible for fire safety in the municipality of Chermignon was also questioned, but according to his lawyer, he did not answer any questions due to a lack of access to the files. The public prosecutor's office also heard the deputy head of the municipal security service (2020 - 2024) and a current member of the public safety team of the municipality of Crans-Montana.

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