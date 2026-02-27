The Moretti couple's three lawyers gave an interview to the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" this week. (archive picture) Keystone

Almost two months after the drama in Crans-Montana, Jacques and Jessica Moretti's lawyers are speaking out again. They speak of a "dangerous development", reject accusations of murder and emphasize: "Nobody wanted this tragedy."

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Morettis' defense lawyers describe the New Year's drama as an accident and defend themselves against speculation about intent.

They criticize alleged false information and selective leaks from the ongoing investigation.

According to the lawyers, the criminal proceedings are likely to last at least five years. Show more

Almosttwo months after the events in Crans-Montana, the Moretti couple's lawyers are once again going on the offensive. In an interview with the "Nouvelliste", they speak of a "kind of drift" in the public debate.

"Emotion is legitimate, but it must not become the focus of this affair and crowd out reason," says lawyer Yaël Hayat. Together with her colleagues Nicola Meier and Patrick Michod, they have sought a discussion in order to "correct numerous untruths" without revealing the contents of the file.

"A tragedy - but no intent"

The central issue for the defense is the classification of the events on New Year's Eve as an accident. "And when we talk about an accident, it means that nobody wanted this tragedy. That doesn't mean that there is no responsibility to clarify, but it does mean that the drama was unintentional," says Hayat.

After the incident, some lawyers called for the Morettis to be charged with intentional homicide. For the defense, such demands were fuelled by "a series of false information". As an example, the lawyers cite reports that Jessica Moretti had fled with the cash without taking care of the injured.

The three defense lawyers emphasize that they have never passed on any information from the investigation - although they have "numerous exculpatory elements". At the same time, they criticize the fact that "partial and one-sided" details from the investigation were leaked to the public.

Escalation at hearings

The hearings on February 11 and 12 at the Energypolis campus in Sion caused a stir. On leaving the building, the Morettis were met by a crowd of media representatives and relatives of victims. The defense speaks of a "lynch law"-like climate.

Why didn't they use a back exit? "It would have been seen as disrespect towards the grieving families", explains Patrick Michod. The escalation could not have been foreseen.

Proceedings likely to take years

The lawyers anticipate a long legal process. The proceedings will take "at least five years", even if they are currently being conducted at high speed. Given the large number of people involved, a quicker resolution is hardly realistic.

The Morettis are still willing to talk to the families concerned - but away from the public eye. The couple are presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.