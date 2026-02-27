After the fire tragedy in Crans-MontanaMoretti lawyers criticize "lynch law"
27.2.2026 - 10:42
Almost two months after the drama in Crans-Montana, Jacques and Jessica Moretti's lawyers are speaking out again. They speak of a "dangerous development", reject accusations of murder and emphasize: "Nobody wanted this tragedy."
The Morettis' defense lawyers describe the New Year's drama as an accident and defend themselves against speculation about intent.
They criticize alleged false information and selective leaks from the ongoing investigation.
According to the lawyers, the criminal proceedings are likely to last at least five years.
"Emotion is legitimate, but it must not become the focus of this affair and crowd out reason," says lawyer Yaël Hayat. Together with her colleagues Nicola Meier and Patrick Michod, they have sought a discussion in order to "correct numerous untruths" without revealing the contents of the file.
After the incident, some lawyers called for the Morettis to be charged with intentional homicide. For the defense, such demands were fuelled by "a series of false information". As an example, the lawyers cite reports that Jessica Moretti had fled with the cash without taking care of the injured.
The three defense lawyers emphasize that they have never passed on any information from the investigation - although they have "numerous exculpatory elements". At the same time, they criticize the fact that "partial and one-sided" details from the investigation were leaked to the public.
Why didn't they use a back exit? "It would have been seen as disrespect towards the grieving families", explains Patrick Michod. The escalation could not have been foreseen.
Proceedings likely to take years
The lawyers anticipate a long legal process. The proceedings will take "at least five years", even if they are currently being conducted at high speed. Given the large number of people involved, a quicker resolution is hardly realistic.
The Morettis are still willing to talk to the families concerned - but away from the public eye. The couple are presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.