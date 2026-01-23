Jacques and Jessica Moretti remain under strict conditions. The couple must continue to check in with the police daily. In the future, however, they will be able to do so via video call.

Here's what it's all about The restrictions imposed on Jacques and Jessica Moretti will remain in effect until October 9.

The couple plans to report to the police via video in the future.

The judge is still considering whether this relaxation is possible. Summary created with

The Pre-Trial Detention Court of the Canton of Valais has extended the measures against Jacques and Jessica Moretti by three months. The couple, who are accused in connection with the Crans-Montana fire, have, however, requested that the conditions be eased.

The measures will now remain in effect for another 90 days, through October 9, as the Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday. The conditions include a ban on leaving Switzerland and the requirement to report to a police station daily.

The Moretti couple requested, through their attorneys, that these conditions be relaxed. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed a report to that effect by the Italian news agency ANSA. Specifically, the two defendants want to fulfill their daily requirement to check in with the police via video call in order to avoid having to travel to the police station.

A call can be made at any time

According to ANSA, the presiding judge is willing to adjust the measure. However, he first wants to assess the feasibility and effectiveness of such monitoring. The cantonal police could video-call the couple at any time to verify their presence. The public prosecutor’s office has yet to comment on the matter.

Such alternative measures may be ordered to reduce the risk of flight, obstruction of justice, or recidivism, while at the same time upholding the principle of proportionality. Jacques and Jessica Moretti were already required to surrender their identification documents in January. In addition, they were required to pay bail of approximately 200,000 Swiss francs at that time.

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