People in administrative detention have not committed any serious crimes—yet they can still be detained for up to 18 months. Visits to the deportation detention center at Zurich Airport reveal just how stressful this uncertainty is for many.

Here's what it's all about People in administrative detention often wait weeks or months for their deportation at the deportation detention center near Zurich Airport.

A volunteer with the Solinetz organization describes how mental stress, isolation, and uncertainty shape the daily lives of many inmates.

His experiences provide insight into administrative detention in Switzerland and the situation of people awaiting deportation. Summary created with

About once a week, Jonas Ertle rings the doorbell at the large concrete building near Zurich Airport. High walls, barbed wire. He is ushered inside and subjected to a security check. He passes through a security gate with two steel doors and enters the spartan visitor’s room. “It looks a bit like a waiting room,” says the 21-year-old physics student. There he meets people who are actually waiting—and who are hoping to find someone with whom they can talk, someone who will listen to them.

Jonas Ertle is one of the few outsiders who gets a glimpse behind these walls. He volunteers with the Solinetz organization. Together with nine other volunteers, he visits people in administrative detention. Many of them have no relatives or acquaintances in the area.

4,048 deportations in 2025

They are being held here at the Center for Administrative Detention under Foreign Nationals Law (ZAA) because their asylum application was denied or because they are living in Switzerland without documents. This facility used to be called a deportation detention center. The purpose of administrative detention is to deport these individuals to their home country or to a country in Europe that has jurisdiction under the Dublin Regulation or the Asylum and Migration Management Ordinance.

The ZAA has 130 spots. According to the federal government, a total of 4,048 people were deported from Switzerland in 2025—2,096 to their home country, 304 to a third country, and 1,648 to a Dublin country—that is, the European country responsible for the individual under the Dublin Regulation.

Not everyone who is deported spends time at the ZAA beforehand—or at least not for very long. Some stay only one night before being flown out the next day.

However, some people stay here for weeks or even months until they find out what will happen next. This is due to slow bureaucratic processes, complicated repatriation procedures, or countries of origin that are unwilling to take their citizens back. Detention is permitted for up to 18 months.

A Visit to the Psychiatrist Ends in Jail

Over the past three years, Jonas Ertle has gotten to know about 15 people who are awaiting deportation. Some have just turned 18, while others are of retirement age. These encounters offer a glimpse into stories that are all different but have much in common.

Very few of the people held at the ZAA have committed serious crimes. Many are accused of residing in Switzerland illegally or of violating the conditions imposed under immigration law. However, that alone is not a reason to be held at the ZAA. Administrative detention is not a criminal sanction; rather, it serves to ensure compliance with immigration law. It must be strictly separated from the criminal justice system.

The risk of absconding is often cited as the reason for detention at the ZAA, or failure to comply with official orders. Some people remain behind bars for over a year. “Just imagine what kind of crime you’d have to commit to be locked up for that long,” says Jonas Ertle.

He tells the story of a man he visited. The man had lived in Zurich for a long time but was then transferred to an emergency shelter in another municipality. An emergency shelter is a cantonal facility for rejected asylum seekers.

The man was not allowed to leave the municipality to which he had been assigned. Out of ignorance—likely due to a language barrier—he traveled to Zurich anyway to keep an appointment with a psychiatrist. There, he was stopped by the police. Because he had violated the conditions of his release, he was no longer allowed to wait at the emergency shelter for his deportation but was placed in administrative detention.

Commission on Torture Criticizes Deportations

“Most of the people we meet are in extremely poor mental health,” says Jonas Ertle. “Almost all of them have mental health issues that were caused or exacerbated by the asylum process or detention.” Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and sleep disorders are common. Most detainees take psychiatric medications, and many also take sleeping pills. “Sometimes someone seems dazed or can barely remember the conversation from the previous week.”

Recently the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture criticized the deportation of people with mental illnesses in a report. Some people with mental illnesses are deported to countries where there is virtually no access to medical care or psychiatric medications.

Twice a week, a psychiatrist visits the ZAA, conducts consultations, and prescribes medication. A social services department offers social counseling. A fitness room and group rooms are available, but there are no educational programs. Inmates can work only a few hours a day—for example, performing simple tasks such as counting, weighing, packing, shrink-wrapping, or gluing. Many inmates describe their daily routine as monotonous; there are few distractions.

This is where volunteer visitors like Jonas Ertle, Christian counselors, and imams step in to listen to the inmates and keep them company. “The prison staff often tell us how important it is that we stop by,” says Ertle.

"The staff at the ZAA are doing a great job"

The biggest challenge for the people here is the fear of returning to a country they left for reasons of survival. The lack of prospects and the uncertainty also weigh heavily on many of them. “Some are being deported to countries they fled from at the risk of their lives. Others may not even know the country very well, since they left as children and have been living in various countries ever since.”

Many people awaiting deportation have been in Switzerland for years prior to that. Many speak German well and have a support network. Often, these people have hardly any family or relatives left in their country of origin. “These prospects are distressing for many.”

Jonas Ertle emphasizes that the staff working at the Center for Administrative Detention are doing a good job. He also notes that detention conditions have improved in recent years, at least at the Zurich prison, which he is familiar with. “The problem is the system,” says Jonas Ertle. He points out that people who haven’t committed any crime are being locked up and forced to endure a state of uncertainty. He hopes that deportation detention will eventually be abolished or at least reduced to a minimum—“so that people can be released quickly.”

Through his volunteer work, he encounters many difficult situations and hears life stories that move him. “I try to leave as many of those emotions behind in the prison as possible after a visit,” he says. “If I were to take everything with me into my everyday life, it would break me.” But the visits also give him strength. “Through these visits, I can support people instead of looking the other way.”