Almost half of all Swiss abroad live in this country. (symbolic image) Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB

The number of Swiss abroad grew again in 2025, albeit at a slightly slower rate than in the previous year. Almost half of them live in a neighboring country.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of 2025, around 836,000 Swiss people were living abroad, almost half of them in a neighboring country - most of them in France.

The growth of the Swiss population abroad slowed slightly to 1.4%, which the FSO attributes to more accurate death notifications, among other things.

Europe remained the most important continent, accounting for 64% of all Swiss abroad, while Asia recorded the strongest growth. Show more

The number of Swiss nationals living abroad continued to rise at the end of 2025, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous year. According to the Federal Statistical Office, just under half of the 836,000 Swiss abroad lived in a neighboring country.

With an increase of 1.4 percent, growth was slightly lower than in the previous year (plus 1.6 percent), as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. The FSO cited an improvement in the reporting of deaths in some countries as one reason for this. Of the Swiss nationals living abroad, 21 percent were younger than 18 years old, more than half were between 18 and 64 and 24 percent were 65 or older.

Europe remains the most popular continent

The number of Swiss nationals living abroad increased on all continents. Asia recorded the highest growth at 3.0%, followed by Europe at 1.5%. The increase in North America was 1.1%, in Oceania 1.0%, in Africa 0.6% and in Latin America and the Caribbean 0.3%. In addition to migration, births, deaths and naturalizations also contributed to this development, wrote the FSO.

A total of 64 percent of all Swiss nationals abroad lived in Europe in 2025, which corresponds to 538,600 people. Of these, 392,200 people, or 47% of all Swiss abroad, lived in a directly neighboring country. The largest community was in France with 212,400 people. It was followed by Germany with 102,100, Italy with 53,100, Austria with 19,100 and Liechtenstein with 5,600.

Other large communities in Europe were in the United Kingdom (41,400) and Spain (28,200). The largest increases were recorded in Liechtenstein (+6.4 percent), Spain (+3.1 percent) and Austria (+2.1 percent).

Around 300,000 Swiss nationals lived outside Europe. The largest community was in the USA with 85,900 people. Canada followed in second and third place with 42,000 and Australia with 27,000 nationals.

Border regions particularly popular

Within the neighboring countries, Swiss nationals often concentrated in regions close to the border. The largest single concentration was in the French department of Haute-Savoie with 50,800 people. The departments of Ain (18,100), Haut-Rhin (17,000) and Doubs (14,500) as well as the capital Paris (11,800) were also popular.

In Germany, 8,000 people from Switzerland lived in Berlin. The border regions of Lörrach (5,100), Waldshut (4,300) and Constance (3,000) as well as the cities of Munich (4,400) and Hamburg (3,100) were also in demand. In Italy, the province of Milan was the main focus with 6800 people.