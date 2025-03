The neighborhood in Emmenbrücke LU was cordoned off for miles around. BRK News

A woman and a child were found dead in Emmebbrücke LU on Saturday morning. The police are assuming a homicide. A request has now been made for the Romanian suspect (35) to be remanded in custody.

Sven Ziegler

On Saturday morning,Lucerne police found a woman and a child dead in an apartment in Emmenbrücke. The two bodies were found on Saturday morning in an apartment in Emmenbrücke. The investigating authorities assume that they are a 40-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter.

Formal identification is still pending. Autopsies are being carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich to clarify the causes of death. The public prosecutor's office in Emmen has applied for the 35-year-old man from Romania suspected of the crime to be remanded in custody.

He is presumed innocent. No further information can be provided at present due to the ongoing investigation.