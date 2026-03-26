Two people were seriously injured in the accident. Kapo Zürich

A young driver seriously injured a mother and her child in Dietikon. Years later, the verdict is final - but the convicted man never served his sentence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A convicted speeding driver seriously injured a mother and her child in Dietikon in 2019.

The court sentenced him to several years' imprisonment for grievous bodily harm.

However, the man has gone into hiding and is currently being sought by the authorities. Show more

A serious traffic accident in Dietikon is still occupying the judiciary years later. In the fall of 2019, a young driver lost control of his vehicle on Bernstrasse and crossed into the oncoming lane. There he crashed head-on into a car carrying a woman and her four-year-old daughter.

The two occupants were critically injured in the collision. They survived, but are still suffering from the consequences of the accident to this day. The driver himself was uninjured.

After the investigation, it emerged that the driver was driving a powerful vehicle and had deactivated safety-related systems. He subsequently lost control of the car on a wet road.

The case was heard in court and went through several instances. The verdict only became final in 2025. The court sentenced the man to several years' imprisonment, including for multiple counts of grievous bodily harm. The legal classification was key here: the court came to the conclusion that it was not a case of negligence, but of deliberate action.

Development causes concern for authorities

However, as research by "SRF Rundschau" shows, the convicted man has still not served his sentence. The man has gone into hiding and is being sought by the authorities. Official bodies are not commenting on his whereabouts for reasons of data protection.

Nevertheless, the public prosecutor responsible describes the sentence as significant. It sends a clear signal as to how such offenses are judged legally.

The case is part of a trend that is causing the authorities increasing concern. In the canton of Zurich, the number of serious speeding offenses has risen significantly in recent years. It is particularly noticeable that such accidents are often associated with very powerful vehicles.

According to the law enforcement authorities, it is often young men who are involved in such cases. In many cases, the most serious consequences are borne by uninvolved third parties.