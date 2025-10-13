The public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld has sentenced two women to fines. Staatsanwaltschaft Frauenfeld

Mother and daughter believed they had found their husband's affair - and wanted revenge. The brutal action in the canton of Thurgau now has legal consequences.

They are said to have attacked a woman because they suspected her of having an affair with the mother's husband.

Among other things, the victim was injured with a knife, disfigured in the head and forced to sign incriminating documents. Show more

Two years ago, an incident occurred in the Frauenfeld district that is now having legal consequences. Two women - mother and daughter - were convicted by summary penalty order for simple "assault (with dangerous means)" and coercion, as reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt" newspaper.

According to the report, the women suspected another woman of having an affair with the mother's husband. The mother-daughter team then visited the alleged rival at her home. There, the woman was insulted, beaten, threatened and superficially injured with a knife for two hours.

The mother and daughter also cut off their victim's long hair and hit her with scissors. They filmed the woman repeatedly and threatened to publish the footage on Facebook.

Sentenced to a fine

The woman is also forced to sign three letters in which she accepts responsibility for the divorce of her mother and husband.

The public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld has now sentenced the daughter to a conditional fine of CHF 16,000 with a probationary period of two years. In addition, there is a fine and procedural costs of around CHF 5,000. The mother receives a conditional fine of CHF 5,000. The fine and procedural costs amount to just under 2,900 francs. The penalty order is not yet legally binding.