A 94-year-old woman was delayed in receiving medical help because her son blocked access to the emergency services. The police had to intervene to defuse the situation.

A 94-year-old woman in Basel only received medical help days later because her son did not call a doctor and prevented the emergency services from entering her home. The police had to intervene and sedate the 58-year-old man with a Taser to allow the paramedics access.

Days before the rescue operation, the man's siblings urged the police to get medical help for their mother, as "20 Minuten" reports. A doctor was only called shortly before the operation, who recognized the urgency of the situation and alerted the paramedics. When the emergency services arrived, the son refused to enter the apartment, forcing the paramedics to call the police for assistance.

Police officers were threatened

The man threatened the arriving police officers and behaved aggressively, lashing out from the balcony with sticks and throwing a piece of wood, the newspaper continues. The officers were only able to enter the apartment after a locksmith had opened the door. After a warning, the man was sedated with a Taser, which enabled the paramedics to attend to the senior citizen.

The woman was taken to the emergency ward of a Basel hospital, where she died a few days later from a corona infection.

The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office convicted the son by summary penalty order for failing to provide emergency assistance and for violence and threats against authorities and officials.

He received a fine of 90 daily rates of 30 francs each with a two-year probation period, a fine of 600 francs and an obligation to pay expenses and fees totaling 2970.70 francs.

