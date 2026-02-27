An overturned motorcycle costs a woman driver 3400 francs. IMAGO/imagebroker

A motorcycle tips over when a woman driver in Zurich parks her car. She drives on and denies any contact. But a witness observes her behavior. It ends up being expensive.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver from the canton of Zurich drove off after a parking maneuver, even though a motorcycle tipped over next to her.

A witness did not see a direct collision, but described crucial observations.

The Federal Supreme Court confirmed the fine - the woman must pay a total of 3,400 francs. Show more

It was an everyday moment in a parking lot - with serious consequences. A driver reversed out of her parking space. At the same moment, the motorcycle parked next to her tipped over, as the "Beobachter" writes.

The driver got out, went to the motorcycle and apparently tried to get it upright. When she failed, she drove off. She later explained that her car had not touched the motorcycle. The overturning was accidental.

A man following the incident from his car could not see the exact moment of any contact, writes the "Beobachter". He also did not hear any noise. But he described two key points: The motorcycle fell at the exact moment the woman drove off. And she got off immediately afterwards and tampered with the motorcycle before leaving the scene.

Last hope Lausanne

That was enough for the authorities. The woman was fined for negligent simple violation of traffic regulations and conduct in breach of duty following an accident. The fine: 400 francs.

The driver fought back all the way to the Federal Supreme Court. Her argument: it had not been proven that her vehicle had actually touched the motorcycle.

However, the highest court did not accept this argument. The witness statement in combination with her behavior was sufficient evidence. She was unable to provide a plausible alternative reason - such as a sudden gust of wind.

The fine was therefore upheld. In addition, there are 3,000 francs in court costs. In total, the parking damage cost the woman 3400 francs.