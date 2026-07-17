Five days after a serious traffic accident in Dübendorf, the 15-year-old motorcyclist died in the hospital. The teenager had fled a police checkpoint and collided with a car.

In Dübendorf, Canton of Zurich Motorcyclist (15) Dies in Accident While Fleeing from Police

Here's what it's all about The 15-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries following last Saturday's accident.

The teenager had fled from a police checkpoint and collided with a car in a 30-km/h zone.

The Zurich Cantonal Police are investigating the accident. The teenager was under investigation for several alleged offenses. Summary created with

The 15-year-old motorcyclist, who was injured last Saturday in a serious traffic accident in Dübendorf, died in the hospital on Thursday morning. This was reported by the Zurich Cantonal Police.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday. A cantonal police patrol had noticed a motorcycle on which the 16-year-old passenger was not wearing a helmet. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

According to police, the teenager was driving at an extremely high speed through the 30-km/h zone on Obere Zelglistrasse. At the intersection with Höglerstrasse, the motorcycle collided side-on with a passenger car coming from the Wil neighborhood.

As a result of the violent collision, both the 15-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. Both sustained moderate to severe injuries and were taken to hospitals by emergency responders.

The investigation is ongoing

The cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. Following the accident, they announced that they would file a report with the juvenile prosecutor’s office against the teenager on suspicion of reckless driving, vehicle theft, driving without a license, and other alleged offenses.

The Dübendorf-Wangen-Brüttisellen Fire Department cordoned off the accident scene during the rescue and investigation efforts and diverted traffic.