Eschenbach LU Motorcyclist (17) wants to overtake and collides with truck - dead

Dominik Müller

24.6.2025

The Lucerne police had to respond to a fatal accident on Monday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Eschenbach LU. A 17-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident after an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver.

24.06.2025, 08:45

On Monday evening, a motorcyclist collided head-on with an oncoming articulated vehicle on Hochdorfstrasse in Eschenbach LU after an overtaking maneuver.

The 17-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the accident, as the Lucerne public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

The Hochdorfstrasse had to be temporarily closed. The Emmen and Oberseetal fire departments were deployed. A care team was called out to look after those affected. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.