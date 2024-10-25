There was a fatal accident in Geneva on Thursday evening. Keystone

A serious accident occurred in Aire-la-Vielle GE on Thursday evening. One person was killed.

Lea Oetiker

A serious accident occurred in Aire-la-Vielle GE on Thursday evening. According to the Geneva cantonal police, a motorcyclist born in 1990 crashed late in the evening. He died at the scene of the accident.

The accident is said to have occurred at 11.34 pm on the Route d'Aire-la-Ville. The man fell at the junction with Chemin des Communaux at the traffic circle. Despite the intervention of the emergency services, the victim died at the scene.

The cause of the fall is unknown. An investigation has been launched to determine what happened.