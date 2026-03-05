The Bern cantonal police had to respond to a fatal traffic accident on Monday. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Wednesday evening, there was a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car in Boltigen BE. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and died at the scene of the accident.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday, shortly after 6.05 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a traffic accident on the main road in Boltigen. According to initial investigations, a motorcyclist was coming from Thun in the direction of Boltigen when he crossed into the oncoming lane for as yet unexplained reasons. There he collided head-on with an oncoming car, according to a statement from the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office.

Despite immediate resuscitation measures by third parties, it was not possible to prevent the man from dying at the scene. The deceased was a 37-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern. The driver of the car involved sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.