Petar Marjanović

A serious traffic accident occurred in Gebenstorf AG on Thursday evening. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car. The Aargau cantonal police are appealing for information from the public.

The accident occurred on June 12, 2025 at around 5 p.m. on a country road near a bus stop. A 31-year-old driver was driving towards Brugg when he collided with an oncoming motorcycle for reasons as yet unexplained. According to the police, the exact course of the accident is still unclear.

The accident happened on the country road near a bus stop. KAPO AG

The motorcyclist (50) was seriously injured by the force of the collision. He had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. After the collision, the car crashed into a garden fence and came to a standstill there. Property damage was caused to both vehicles.

The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses who can provide information about what happened. Anyone who witnessed anything or can provide information about the vehicles involved should contact the Brugg base by telephone on 062 835 85 00 or by email at stuetzpunkt.brugg@kapo.ag.ch.