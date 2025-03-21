The police had to close the road after the accident.

There was a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the N28 in Fideris GR on Thursday afternoon. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 2 p.m., a car traveling towards Davos collided with a motorcycle traveling towards Landquart on a right-hand bend. The 69-year-old motorcyclist was thrown over the crash barrier onto the railroad tracks running parallel to the road.

A police patrol and other first responders began resuscitating the injured man. This was continued by a team from the Schiers rescue service and a Rega crew, but had to be terminated without success. The Care Team Grischun was called out for the uninjured 37-year-old driver.

A single-lane traffic detour via Fideris was set up for two and a half hours while the recovery work was carried out and the facts were investigated. Rail traffic was also restricted. The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police of Graubünden are investigating the cause of the accident.