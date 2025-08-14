Crash with carMotorcyclist (76) dies in traffic accident in Ticino
SDA
14.8.2025 - 14:04
There was an accident near Ponte Tresa TI on Thursday. A 76-year-old motorcyclist was killed.
Keystone-SDA
14.08.2025, 14:04
SDA
A 76-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident near Ponte Tresa TI on Thursday. A 57-year-old car driver collided with the motorcycle while turning into a petrol station.
According to the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 9.00 a.m. in Madonna del Piano. The two-wheeler rider was flown by helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries on the same day. According to the Ticino cantonal police, the circumstances of the accident have yet to be clarified.