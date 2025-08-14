The accident occurred near Ponte Tresa TI. Swisstopo

There was an accident near Ponte Tresa TI on Thursday. A 76-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 76-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident near Ponte Tresa TI on Thursday. A 57-year-old car driver collided with the motorcycle while turning into a petrol station.

According to the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 9.00 a.m. in Madonna del Piano. The two-wheeler rider was flown by helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries on the same day. According to the Ticino cantonal police, the circumstances of the accident have yet to be clarified.