  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Crash with car Motorcyclist (76) dies in traffic accident in Ticino

SDA

14.8.2025 - 14:04

The accident occurred near Ponte Tresa TI.
The accident occurred near Ponte Tresa TI.
Swisstopo

There was an accident near Ponte Tresa TI on Thursday. A 76-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

Keystone-SDA

14.08.2025, 14:04

A 76-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident near Ponte Tresa TI on Thursday. A 57-year-old car driver collided with the motorcycle while turning into a petrol station.

According to the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 9.00 a.m. in Madonna del Piano. The two-wheeler rider was flown by helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries on the same day. According to the Ticino cantonal police, the circumstances of the accident have yet to be clarified.

More from the department

Investigations are underway. Employee smuggles goods into Pöschwies Prison - arrested

Investigations are underwayEmployee smuggles goods into Pöschwies Prison - arrested

8-year-old questioned. Boy jumps on man in outdoor pool - dead

8-year-old questionedBoy jumps on man in outdoor pool - dead

Political parties. National Councillor Yvonne Bürgin runs for the presidency of the centrist parliamentary group

Political partiesNational Councillor Yvonne Bürgin runs for the presidency of the centrist parliamentary group