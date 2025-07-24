The Bern cantonal police had to respond to a fatal traffic accident on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Wednesday afternoon, there was a traffic accident between a car and a motorcycle in Innertkirchen BE. A motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Innertkirchen in the Bernese Oberland on Wednesday. The 73-year-old Spanish tourist succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident despite immediate rescue efforts.

According to initial findings, the man lost control of his vehicle during an overtaking maneuver, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Thursday. He then collided with a weir post, skidded and finally crashed into an oncoming car.

According to the statement, the deceased was a 73-year-old man who lived in Spain. He was traveling in a group from Innertkirchen in the direction of Meiringen. The cantonal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.