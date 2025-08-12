A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday morning, August 12, in Dietikon. This was reported by the Zurich cantonal police. It is still unclear how the traffic accident occurred.
According to the cantonal police, the accident between the truck and motorcycle occurred at 8.30 a.m. on Bodackerstrasse. The motorcyclist suffered such serious injuries as a result of the collision that he died at the scene of the accident.
The Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office are investigating the circumstances and cause of the accident.