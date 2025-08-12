A member of the cantonal police at the scene of the accident. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a truck in Dietikon on Tuesday morning. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fatal traffic accident between a truck and a motorcyclist in Dietikon on Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. Show more

A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday morning, August 12, in Dietikon. This was reported by the Zurich cantonal police. It is still unclear how the traffic accident occurred.

According to the cantonal police, the accident between the truck and motorcycle occurred at 8.30 a.m. on Bodackerstrasse. The motorcyclist suffered such serious injuries as a result of the collision that he died at the scene of the accident.

The Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office are investigating the circumstances and cause of the accident.