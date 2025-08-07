The picture shows a motorcycle in the "final accident position", according to the Zurich cantonal police. Kapo Zürich

Horrific accident in Meilen in the canton of Zurich: a motorcyclist first hit a car in the opposite lane before the 46-year-old crashed into a wall. The man died at the scene of the accident.

Philipp Dahm

At shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, a 46-year-old man was driving his motorcycle on Seestrasse from Zurich towards Rapperswil, according to the Zurich cantonal police. In a long right-hand bend, he crossed into the oncoming lane for reasons that are not yet known.

The motorcyclist hit an oncoming car, the report continues. He then drove over the sidewalk, collided with a wall and finally with a signal post before coming to rest on the road.

He sustained such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident despite immediate resuscitation by first aiders and then by the emergency services.

It is still unclear why the motorcyclist crossed into the oncoming lane and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland. The Seestrasse had to be closed until around 10 am.

The fire department set up a detour. According to Behröden, the police from the Meilen region, the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland, the Männedorf-Uetikon fire department, the Meilen base fire department, Schutz & Rettung Zurich and the Männedorf hospital rescue service were deployed together with the Zurich cantonal police.