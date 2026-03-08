The Freiburg police are investigating. (symbolic image) sda

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident in Courlevon FR on Saturday. The man lost control of his vehicle on a bend and crashed into a tree stump.

Lea Oetiker

A motorcyclist died in a serious traffic accident in Courlevon FR on Saturday afternoon. The 40-year-old man was traveling on the cantonal road from Courlevon towards Courtepin shortly after 3.30 p.m. when he veered onto the right-hand side of the road on a left-hand bend for reasons that are still unclear.

The motorcycle crashed into a tree stump and the rider was thrown several meters. Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by third parties and the medical personnel who arrived on the scene, the man could no longer be saved - he died at the scene of the accident.

The Murten ambulance service, the SMUR mobile emergency service, several police patrols, specialists from the Accident Technical Group (UTG) and the Lake Battalion fire department were deployed. An emergency garage recovered the motorcycle, which was confiscated by order of the public prosecutor's office.

The cantonal road remained closed for around four hours and traffic was diverted. The police have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.