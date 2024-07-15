The Bernese police responded to an accident in Guttannen on Sunday. (archive picture) Keystone

A motorcyclist collided with a car on the Grimsel Pass near the municipality of Guttannen on Sunday. The rider succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The car driver was uninjured.

SDA

The car driver was just about to turn into the feeder road to the Grimsel Hospiz when the collision occurred, as reported by the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office on Monday. At the same time, the motorcyclist was driving from Guttannen towards the Grimsel Pass. It is still unclear why the collision occurred. An investigation is underway.

