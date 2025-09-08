  1. Residential Customers
Despite immediate help Motorcyclist dies in crash in Rüschegg BE - two seriously injured

SDA

8.9.2025 - 12:21

The Bern police responded to the accident.
The Bern police responded to the accident.
Imago

A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision in Rüschegg-Heubach on Sunday. Two other people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Keystone-SDA

08.09.2025, 12:21

A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Rüschegg-Heubach in the canton of Bern on Sunday. The driver and pillion passenger of a second motorcycle involved were seriously injured.

According to current information, the motorcyclist was traveling from Schwarzenburg BE in the direction of Rüschegg when, for reasons still to be clarified, she crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Monday.

Third parties present attended to the three seriously injured people until the emergency services arrived. Although immediate resuscitation measures were initiated for the motorcyclist, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident, it was reported. The two other seriously injured victims were taken to hospital by Rega and ambulance.

There are indications of the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending, the police wrote.

