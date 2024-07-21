Police are looking for witnesses to the accident in which an 18-year-old motorcyclist plunged 15 meters into a ravine. (archive picture) bild: Keystone

An 18-year-old motorcyclist fell 15 meters into a ravine in Dürnten ZH on Sunday afternoon in a self-inflicted accident. He was seriously injured and had to be rescued by Rega and flown to hospital.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist fell 15 meters into a ravine in Dürnten in the canton of Zurich.

The man may have been involved in the accident some time before it was reported.

The injuries he sustained are life-threatening. Show more

The report of a motorcyclist involved in an accident in the Hüslenbach ravine below Loorenstrasse was received shortly before 2 p.m., the Zurich cantonal police announced on Sunday evening. According to the report, the 18-year-old had left the road on a slight left-hand bend, hit a tree and then fallen into the ravine.

The injuries he sustained were life-threatening. It is not known why and when the accident occurred. The man may have had an accident some time before the accident was reported. The police are therefore looking for witnesses. Loorenstrasse had to be closed for two hours.

