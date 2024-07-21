The report of a motorcyclist involved in an accident in the Hüslenbach ravine below Loorenstrasse was received shortly before 2 p.m., the Zurich cantonal police announced on Sunday evening. According to the report, the 18-year-old had left the road on a slight left-hand bend, hit a tree and then fallen into the ravine.
The injuries he sustained were life-threatening. It is not known why and when the accident occurred. The man may have had an accident some time before the accident was reported. The police are therefore looking for witnesses. Loorenstrasse had to be closed for two hours.