A 17-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle in a right-hand bend on the Rothrist approach to the A1 highway and crashed. He then skidded across the single lane, collided with a truck and finally came to rest on the overtaking lane.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured in the incident. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.
An AAA (Air Alpine Ambulance) rescue helicopter was also deployed for the rescue work. Due to the rescue and recovery work, the A1 highway in the direction of Bern had to be completely closed at Rothrist for a time. After a good two hours, all lanes were back to normal.