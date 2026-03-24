In road traffic, you have to keep a certain distance from the vehicle in front. Otherwise it can be expensive. Roland Weihrauch/dpa

Tailgating in traffic is not a trivial offense: after driving on the A1, a motorcyclist has to pay several thousand francs - and there are further consequences.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A motorcyclist drove over 600 meters behind a car on the A1 at an extremely close distance and was severely punished for it.

The consequences: around 7400 francs in costs, additional sanctions for previous offenses and an extended probationary period.

In Switzerland, the minimum distance is 1.8 seconds, otherwise there is a risk of severe penalties and disqualification from driving. Show more

Jostling, tailgating, zero patience: scenes like these are almost part of everyday life on Swiss freeways. It's no wonder that many people wonder whether too little distance is ever seriously monitored. A case from the canton of Zurich now shows that they are - and it can be really expensive.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist may have been lulled into a false sense of security in July 2025, reports the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. Shortly after 10 p.m., he was driving on the A1 near Wallisellen in the direction of Bern - on an Aprilia RS 600, which, according to the manufacturer, delivers "absolutely outstanding performance both on the racetrack and on the road" and reaches speeds of over 200 km/h.

But he didn't get up to speed that evening. A car was driving in front of him at the permitted 80 km/h. Apparently too slow for the motorcyclist. Over a distance of 600 meters, he was literally glued to the rear of the vehicle - with a gap of just five to eight meters.

Only 0.6 seconds distance

The public prosecutor does the math: That corresponds to a distance of just 0.6 seconds. Far too little. "He thus endangered others and himself," she states in the penalty order.

The consequences are steep. The Italian is sentenced to an unconditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 130 each for the gross violation of traffic regulations. He was also fined 100 francs because he later accelerated to 90 km/h. Together with procedural costs of 800 francs, the amount totals a whopping 7400 francs.

And that's not all: a fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 100 each, already imposed conditionally in 2021, is catching up with him. The probation period is extended from five to seven years.

What is considered a safe distance in Switzerland

The case also shows that although there are no clear distance rules in Switzerland, the rules are clear. The rule of thumb is a distance of at least 1.8 seconds or "half the speedometer in meters". At 80 km/h, that would be around 40 meters, not five to eight. At 120 km/h even at least 60 meters. The delineators at the side of the road serve as a guide - they are 50 meters apart.

Those who disregard these rules not only risk heavy fines. Your driver's license can also be confiscated. If the behavior is considered a gross violation of traffic regulations, there is usually a threat of revocation for several months.