A young motorcyclist died in a serious traffic accident in Gempen SO on Monday. Despite immediate resuscitation, he could not be saved.

The 20-year-old collided with an oncoming delivery van while overtaking.

This resulted in a further collision with a second van.

The police are looking in particular for the driver of the vehicle that was being overtaken. Show more

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Gempen in the canton of Solothurn on Monday afternoon. According to the cantonal police, a 20-year-old motorcyclist was driving on Dornachstrasse shortly after 3 p.m. when he presumably wanted to overtake a car in front.

This resulted in a collision with an oncoming delivery van. The impact caused the motorcyclist to veer into the oncoming lane and collide with another van. The motorcyclist suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident despite immediate resuscitation measures.

The road between Gempen and Dornach remained closed for several hours. In addition to the police and rescue services, the fire departments from Gempen and Dornach were also deployed. The police and public prosecutor's office have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The Solothurn cantonal police are appealing for information from witnesses. They are particularly looking for the driver of the vehicle that the motorcyclist tried to overtake. Information can be obtained from the police on 032 627 81 17.