In the middle of the Gotthard tunnel, two motorcyclists from abroad overtook 46 vehicles despite the line being drawn. The police intervened, confiscated the bikes and issued driving bans.

A camera system raised the alarm, whereupon the police stopped the two in the canton of Uri.

The men were banned from driving in Switzerland and their motorcycles were confiscated. Show more

A particularly dangerous incident occurred in the Gotthard tunnel on September 15: Two motorcyclists disregarded the overtaking ban and passed a total of 46 vehicles. According to a statement from the Ticino cantonal police, the tunnel's camera system triggered an alarm at around 1.30 pm.

The men involved are a 30-year-old British man living in the UK and a 25-year-old Italian living in France. They were stopped a short time later by the Uri cantonal police.

Overtaking maneuver documented in the tunnel

Analysis of the video footage showed that the two drivers had overtaken three heavy goods vehicles and 43 other cars in the tunnel - despite the line being drawn through the tunnel. Such maneuvers are considered particularly risky, as there is hardly any room for evasive maneuvers in the tunnel.

The police charged both men with serious violations of the Road Traffic Act and hit-and-run. They were also banned from driving in Switzerland. Their motorcycles were confiscated.

Investigations by the public prosecutor's office are ongoing.