The motorcycle trailer detached from the motorhome's clutch in the accident. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A motorhome collided with a light motor vehicle in Mesocco GR on Saturday afternoon. Three people were injured.

Dominik Müller

A 75-year-old man was driving his motorhome and attached motorcycle trailer southbound on the N13 highway from San Bernardino in Mesocco GR on Saturday. At the same time, a 49-year-old female driver was heading north from the south in her light motor vehicle, the Graubünden cantonal police said in a statement.

At around 1.45 p.m., the 75-year-old entered the oncoming lane in the Valei hairpin bend below Pian San Giacomo and collided head-on with the oncoming van and ultimately with the crash barrier.

The motorcycle trailer overturned and detached from the clutch. The two drivers and a passenger in the van were slightly injured and received medical attention.

All the vehicles were loaded and transported away. During the recovery work and the investigation, northbound traffic was diverted via the cantonal road. The Graubünden cantonal police and the Graubünden public prosecutor's office are investigating the exact cause of the accident.