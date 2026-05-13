A confectionery in the canton of Aargau has had to close because it failed to rectify several deficiencies. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Zoonar

Massive hygiene deficiencies have led to the closure of a pastry shop in Aargau. Inspectors found mold, pests and spoiled food - the operator was sentenced.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Massive hygiene deficiencies, including mold, pests and spoiled food, were discovered during inspections at a confectionery in the canton of Aargau.

Despite repeated requests, the problems persisted and serious deficiencies were again discovered during follow-up inspections.

The business was finally closed temporarily.

The manager was convicted of multiple violations and had to pay a fine. Show more

An inspection at a confectionery in Aargau in October 2025 turns into a serious case. On that day in October, food inspectors from the Office of Consumer Protection (AVS) visited the business - and found conditions that they described as a "nightmare". This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Moths and larvae crawl into almond and nut powder, unwashed fruit lies next to fresh food. Refrigerators are filthy, the ice water for the dough is dirty and some of the appliances are rusty or very dirty. Particularly offensive: there is even a motorcycle in the warehouse.

Mold on walls and ceilings

There are also major deficiencies in the operational processes. Important controls are completely missing. For example, temperatures of refrigerators and freezers are not documented. There is no self-monitoring concept, and there is also no information on production dates or shelf life for pre-produced food. This means that there is no central basis for food safety.

During another inspection - one week before Christmas in 2025 - the situation becomes even worse. The inspectors discover that the walls and ceilings in the warehouse are "very heavily infested with mold in places". Mold is also found on seals, refrigeration units and in packaging. In addition, they again discovered pests in nuts and almond meal. At the same time, expired and partially spoiled food such as cottage cheese, Wienerli and bacon sticks are stored in the business. Hygiene also leaves a lot to be desired - even the staff toilet lacks soap and paper.

Dirty fridges and mold in the warehouse

Despite a clear request from the authorities to rectify the shortcomings immediately, the situation remains unsatisfactory. During another follow-up inspection around a month later, the inspectors again found numerous problems: mold in the warehouse, dirty fridges and even flour beetles in one appliance. They also reported "unpleasant odors from an open floor drain".

Finally, the canton takes action. "The business had to be closed until the defects were rectified," announced the Office for Consumer Protection. At the same time, the manager was charged. The public prosecutor's office convicted her of multiple violations of food law and disobedience of official orders. The penalty order is now legally binding: the woman has to pay a fine of CHF 5,000 and an additional CHF 800 in fees.

Pastry shop has already been convicted once

This is not an isolated case. The confectioner had already been found guilty of similar shortcomings in 2021 and 2024. The business also had to be temporarily closed at that time. She was only allowed to reopen it after a follow-up inspection once the defects had been rectified.

The woman also runs another business in the canton of Zurich. The Aargau authorities did not initially inform the Zurich authorities. "The fact that there was another business was only noticed later," explains a spokesperson. The Federal Food Safety Authority, which also received the penalty order, is responsible in such cases.