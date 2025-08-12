The mountain biker was riding a freeride route in the Scharmoin area in Lenzerheide. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A 54-year-old mountain biker had a serious fall in Lenzerheide on Saturday and died of his injuries in hospital on Monday.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 54-year-old mountain biker died on Saturday in Lenzerheide after a fall

Several bikers and the rescue service immediately provided first aid before Rega flew the man to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden in Chur.

The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday; the cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. Show more

On Saturday, a biker crashed on a mountain bike trail in Lenzerheide. He sustained serious head injuries, which he succumbed to in hospital on Monday. This was reported by the Graubünden cantonal police in a press release.

According to the cantonal police, the 54-year-old mountain biker was riding downhill on the Primeline freeride route behind his colleague in the Scharmoin area of Lenzerheide shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday. According to initial findings, the 54-year-old must have fallen while riding down a drop. Two following bikers found the seriously injured man lying on the trail after the drop.

The two bikers and another biker who had joined them, as well as the alerted mountain railroad rescue service, immediately provided first aid. A Rega crew provided further emergency medical care to the casualty. The seriously injured man was then flown to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur. He succumbed to his serious injuries there on Monday. Together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.