Emergency services found the deceased mountaineers on this area near the Tête Blanche. (archive picture) Keystone

Six people died in a ski touring drama in Valais in March 2024 on the way from Zermatt to Arolla. The accident has no legal consequences. The public prosecutor's office has dropped the case.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On March 9, 2024, six ski tourers set off from Zermatt in the direction of Arolla.

They get into an emergency situation and cannot be rescued.

More than a year after their deaths, the public prosecutor's office closes the investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy. Show more

Five ski tourers were recovered dead on the Tête Blanche in March 2024; the body of another member of the group of six was only found months later after the snow melted. The accident made headlines across the country and the public prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

These have now been closed. In a press release issued on Monday, the Attorney General of the Canton of Valais, Beatrice Pilloud, wrote that the various investigations had not been able to prove the involvement of any other persons that would give rise to suspicion of a criminal offense.

The investigation was also unable to clarify the exact circumstances of this drama. The rapidly deteriorating weather conditions may have contributed to the fact that the search for the ideal route was made more difficult, the public prosecutor's office said.

Caught in a storm and froze to death

The six hikers had been training for the Patrouille des Glaciers. On the route from Zermatt to Arolla in the late afternoon of 9 March 2024, they got caught in a storm not far from the summit of Tête-Blanche at an altitude of 3,550 meters.

They were apparently trying to dig a hole in the snow to protect themselves from the cold, snow and wind. The next day, five bodies were found there. They were five Valaisans from the same family: three brothers aged 21, 27 and 30, as well as a cousin aged 44 and an uncle aged 58.

Five months later, in August 2024, the body of the sixth ski tourer was discovered as the snow melted. She was the girlfriend of one of the three brothers.