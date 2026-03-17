Jungfrau Railways is now asking its passengers on screens to remain respectful. Archivbild: Keystone

Mountain railroad staff are increasingly experiencing verbal abuse, threats and disrespectful behavior in leisure travel. Now the union and the industry are calling for concrete measures.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aggressive behavior by passengers towards transport staff is on the rise and is now also affecting mountain railroads.

According to industry representatives, the reasons are a harsher tone since the pandemic and conflicts due to different expectations in tourism.

Threats of filming are now exacerbating the situation. Show more

What used to be a problem mainly on trains is now spreading to mountain railroads. "Our people are being pushed and insulted on leisure services - it's almost unimaginable," says Matthias Hartwich, President of the Transport Workers' Union (SEV), to SRF.

Lukas Mathyer, team leader of the train attendants at Jungfrau Railways, is also familiar with the trend from everyday life. "The tone is getting rougher - especially since the coronavirus pandemic, respect has diminished," he is quoted as saying in the report. Especially in tourist regions, many cultures collide - conflicts are almost inevitable.

Often, a small thing is enough to turn the situation on its head. "Customers usually have the feeling that they are in the right - and then the situation gets tricky," says Mathyer.

Filming as a new problem

There is now additional pressure: Passengers are increasingly threatening to film staff and post the footage online. Mathyer describes this development as "unpleasant" and a "violation of our personal rights".

Jungfrau Railways is responding and appealing to guests on screens to remain respectful and refrain from filming. After all, there has been no physical violence at Jungfrau Railways so far. But verbal attacks also leave their mark. "I had to learn to deal with it," Mathyer tells SRF. "People don't insult me personally, but my role."

Round table with the authorities

Since this winter, the company has also been providing training on how to deal with difficult situations. The SEV union is also demanding that train attendants never travel alone, even during the day.

A round table with the industry and authorities is to be held before the summer - the Federal Office of Transport has already agreed to this.

Video from the department