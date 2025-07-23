  1. Residential Customers
Accident while abseiling Mountaineer (72) falls to his death on the Kleiner Mythen

SDA

23.7.2025 - 08:24

The Kleine and Grosse Mythen behind Lake Lauerz.
The Kleine and Grosse Mythen behind Lake Lauerz.
Keystone

A fatal accident occurred on the Kleine Mythen on Tuesday. A 72-year-old man lost his life.

Keystone-SDA

23.07.2025, 08:24

23.07.2025, 08:25

A 72-year-old mountaineer died in an accident on Tuesday on the Kleine Mythen in the canton of Schwyz. The cause of the accident is still unclear, as the Schwyz cantonal police announced on Wednesday.

The man fell while abseiling down the eastern side of the mountain. He suffered fatal injuries in the process, according to the communiqué.

Rega was able to locate and rescue the casualty in rough terrain.

The Schwyz cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz have begun an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

