Sven Ziegler

According to the Valais cantonal police, a female mountaineer left the Hörnli hut in Zermatt in the early morning with the aim of climbing the Matterhorn solo via the Hörnilgrat ridge. At an altitude of around 3,460 meters, the climber fell about 100 meters down the east face for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

Third parties who witnessed the fall immediately alerted the rescue services. They were only able to determine that the climber had died.

The formal identification of the deceased is underway.

In addition to the cantonal police, the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organization (KWRO) and Air Zermatt were deployed.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.