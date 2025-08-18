There was a fatal accident on the Bietsch Glacier on Sunday. Kantonspolizei Wallis

A mountaineer had a fatal accident on the Bietsch Glacier in Valais on Sunday morning. The man slipped while climbing onto the glacier and fell into the depths.

On Sunday morning, a mountaineer fell to his death on the Bietsch Glacier in the canton of Valais.

The accident occurred at around 4:45 a.m. when three mountaineers set off from the Bietschhorn hut in the direction of the Wilerhorn, as the Valais cantonal police reported in a press release.

At the transition from the Bietschjoch to the Bietsch Glacier, at an altitude of around 3,150 meters, one of the men lost his footing for reasons as yet unexplained and fell into the depths.

Despite an immediate alert and the deployment of an Air Zermatt helicopter, the rescue workers from the Valais cantonal rescue organization were only able to determine that the man had died.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The formal identification of the victim is still ongoing.