The Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police are currently investigating the death of a mountaineer who died in an accident. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in the Alpstein on Sunday. A mountain climber slipped on steep terrain and fell several meters. He could only be rescued dead.

Dominik Müller

At 12.50 pm on Sunday, the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police received a report that a mountain climber had fallen during the ascent to the Säntis in the Ellbogen area. All help came too late for the fallen mountaineer, who could only be rescued dead, according to a police statement.

The man was flown to Schwägalp by Rega, which was called out. According to initial findings, the accident victim was hiking alone.

Formal identification of the victim is currently underway, according to the statement. The exact circumstances that led to the accident are currently being clarified by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office.