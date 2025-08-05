A mountaineer fell on Monday while climbing the Matterhorn and suffered fatal injuries. (archive picture) Keystone

A mountaineer fell and died on the Matterhorn near Zermatt on Monday. The man, who has not yet been identified, had apparently been climbing alone.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The accident occurred on the ascent to the summit via the Hörnligrat ridge at the so-called Lower Red Tower at an altitude of around 4,150 meters, as the Valais public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police announced on Tuesday. A third party immediately alerted the rescue services.

They arrived on the scene in an Air Zermatt helicopter. They were only able to determine that the climber had died. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.