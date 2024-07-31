  1. Residential Customers
Helicopter rescue in Valais Mountaineers abandon comrades on the Matterhorn

31.7.2024 - 08:43

Air Zermatt had to rescue the man on the Matterhorn.
Air Zermatt has rescued an alpinist on the Hörnligrat of the Matterhorn. His two colleagues had left him behind without a rope.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An alpinist had to be rescued on the Matterhorn.
  • His two colleagues had left him behind without a rope.
Air Zermatt rescued an uninjured alpinist on the Hörnligrat of the Matterhorn on Tuesday morning. His two colleagues had left him without a rope, making it impossible for him to descend.

The rescued man was part of a three-rope team from the Czech Republic that wanted to climb the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat, according to Air Zermatt. At an altitude of around 3,600 meters, two of the climbers separated from their third colleague and left him behind without a rope.

While the two climbed faster to the summit, the alpinist who was left behind lost his bearings and ended up in rough terrain. He then made an emergency call, which led to a rescue operation.

