Fatal mountain accident on the Mönch Kapo Bern

Around midday on Wednesday, a mountain accident occurred in the municipality of Fieschertal (canton of Valais). Two people fell several hundred meters into the depths. One man was fatally injured.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly before 11.50 a.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a mountain accident on the descent from the Mönch. According to initial findings, a man and a woman were descending in a two-person rope team when, for reasons still to be clarified, they fell in the lower section of the normal route.

Despite immediate rescue measures, one of the men could only be rescued dead. The deceased was a 60-year-old Spanish citizen living in Spain. The seriously injured woman was flown to hospital by an Air-Glaciers helicopter.

Air-Glaciers Lauterbrunnen crews with two helicopters and members of Swiss Alpine Rescue were deployed for the rescue and recovery. As the accident site is located in the canton of Valais, the mountain specialists from the Bern cantonal police were deployed in consultation with the Valais cantonal police and the responsible public prosecutor's office. Investigations are underway to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.