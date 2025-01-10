A parliamentary initiative aims to prevent unnecessary consultations in emergency wards. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone//Gaetan Bally

A parliamentary initiative calls for charges for unnecessary consultations in emergency departments. However, the proposal was almost exclusively rejected by associations and political parties during the consultation process.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The cantons are to be given the authority to increase the maximum annual deductible by CHF 50 for each consultation in the hospital emergency ward at the expense of the insured person, unless a written referral has been made.

The new article is intended to change people's behavior. Emergency rooms are therefore visited too often. More cost-effective treatment options such as GP surgeries should be preferred.

The bill is supported by the GLP. Meanwhile, the Association of Swiss Doctors, the Association of Active Senior Citizens, the Swiss Society for Emergency and Rescue Medicine, Santésuisse, the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, the Greens, the SP and the SVP oppose the bill.