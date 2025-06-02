  1. Residential Customers
Ten months after the storm Mudslide sweeps away emergency bridge in Lower Valais

SDA

2.6.2025 - 10:35

The glacier collapse in Blatten is currently keeping Valais on tenterhooks. On Monday, nature strikes again elsewhere: In Val de Bagnes, a mudslide destroyed the emergency bridge that was only built in September.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A mudslide destroyed the temporary emergency bridge in the upper Val de Bagnes on Monday.
  • The bridge had only been built in September 2024 after severe storms and connected several villages in the valley.
  • Due to repeated debris flows in the Fregnoley torrent, it is now to be permanently secured.
Just ten months after the storms in Valais, a mudslide tore away the temporary emergency bridge in the upper Val de Bagnes on Monday morning. The municipality of Val de Bagnes confirmed corresponding media reports to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In the summer of 2024, a debris flow occurred in Val de Bagnes in Valais following heavy rainfall.
In the summer of 2024, a debris flow occurred in Val de Bagnes in Valais following heavy rainfall.
Archivbild: Keystone

The temporary bridge to Lourtier was only built last September after the storms of July 2024. It served as a link between Champsec, Lourtier and the upper Val de Bagnes. The connection was interrupted for two weeks after the storms.

Debris flows repeatedly rolled down the bed of the Fregnoley torrent last summer. The torrent is now to be secured.

